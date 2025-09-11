Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board will close the registration process for Sub Inspector posts on September 11, 2025. Candidates who still have not applied for the post can do it through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2025: Last date today to apply for 4543 Sub Inspector posts, direct link here(HT File)

The registration process commenced on August 13, 2025. The last date to make payment of fee is till September 13, 2025. The Board will fill 4543 Sub Inspector posts in the organisation.

The selection process comprises of written test and physical efficiency test. The written examination will be of 400 marks. This written examination will have an objective type question paper with 160 questions. 40 questions for each section- General Hindi, Basic Law / Constitution / General Knowledge, Numerical and Mental Ability Test and Mental Aptitude Test / Intelligence Quotient Test / Reasoning Test. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

Candidates declared successful in the written examination will be required to appear for document verification and physical standard test, which will be of qualifying nature. Keeping in view the total number of vacancies, the board will decide the number of candidates to be called for this examination on the basis of merit.

UPPRPB SI Recruitment 2025: How to apply

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee is ₹500/- for general, EWS, OBC category candidates and ₹400/- for SC, ST category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.