UPPSC assistant professor recruitment 2021 fee submission portal closes today

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will close the fee submission portal for the assistant professor recruitment it had notified on June 4. However, the registration window will remain open till July 5. Only those candidates who have deposited the exam fee will be able to submit the application fee.

The application fees for General, OBC category candidates is Rs105/-, SC, ST category candidates will have to pay ₹65/- and PH category candidates will have to pay ₹25/-.

“Applications will be accepted only when fee is deposited in the Bank upto prescribed last date for fee deposition. If the fee is deposited in bank after the last date prescribed for fee deposition, the on-line application of the candidate will not be accepted and the fee deposited in the bank will not be refunded in any condition,” the Commission has informed candidates.

“It is also informed that less or more amount deposited in the form of examination fee shall not be refunded in any condition,” it has added.

UPPSC assistant professor recruitment: How to deposit fee

• Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in

• After completing the procedure of first stage, category wise prescribed fee is to be deposited as per instructions provided in second stage

• Click at “proceed for payment”

• Home page of State Bank MOPS (Multi Option Payment System) shall be displayed comprising 3 modes of payment: net banking, card payment and other payment mode

• Candidate can opt for any of these payment modes

