UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021: 337 vacancies on offer, here's direct link

UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Review Officer (RO) and Assistant Review Officer (ARO) on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the UPPSC RO and ARO recruitment 2021 online at uppsc.up.nic.in on or before April 5, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 337 vacancies, out of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment, and 109 for Special Recruitment.

"Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years on July 1, 2021 i.e. they must have not been born earlier than 2nd July, 1981 and not later than July 1, 2000. For PH candidates, the maximum age limit is 55 years i.e. they must have not been born before 02 July, 1966," reads the official notification.

A candidate applying for the positions must possess a Bachelor's Degree from an established university or its equivalent qualification on or before April 5, 2021.

"Male candidates who are married and have more than one wife living and female candidates who have married a person already having a wife, shall not be eligible unless the Hon'ble Governor has granted exemption from this condition," further reads the notification.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:

