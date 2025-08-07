U.P. Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPRTOU at uprtou.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 35 posts in the organisation. UPRTOU Faculty Recruitment 2025: Apply for Assistant Professor posts at uprtou.ac.in, details here

The last date to apply is August 18, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The qualifications for the advertised teaching posts shall be as per UGC/NCTE/ AICTE/RCI and University Act/Statute in accordance with the UGC Regulations on ‘Minimum Qualifications for Appointment of Teachers and other Academic Staff in Universities and Colleges and Measures for the Maintenance of Standards in Higher Education 2018’ (herein after referred to as UGC Regulations, 2018) and amended from time to time.

Where to send applications

Candidates will have to send the duly filled application form along with all documents, certificates, testimonials (duly signed) must reach in the office of Registrar, U.P. Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj211021 (U.P.) on or before August 18 by hand/speed post/registered posts only.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹1000/- for unreserved, OBC and other category, ₹500/- for SC/St and PH (Divyang) category. The fee should be deposited through RTGS (A/C NO-86020100001623,IFSCBARB0VJRTOU) or by means of an original D.D in favour of the Finance Officer, U.P. Rajarshi Tandon Open University, Prayagraj. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPRTOU.