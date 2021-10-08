UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021 released at uprvunl.org, direct link for hall ticket

UPRVUNL JE admit card 2021: Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the UPRVUNL JE admit cards 2021. Candidates who have applied for the UPRVUNL JE exams, can download their admit cards or hall tickets from the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org.

Direct link to download UPRVUNL JE admit cards 2021

UPRVUNL JE admit cards 2921: Steps to download the hall ticket

Visit the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org

Click on link under public notices saying," Click here to download admit card for the post of JE (Trainee) E&M Electrical (Post code 1) , Mechanical (post code 2), Electronics / Control &Instrumentation (Post code 3), Computer (Post code 4) against advt. no. U-38/UPRVUSA/2021."

Key in your credentials and login

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and keep hard copy of the same for future reference

The UPRVUNL JE exam will be held on October 21, October 24, October 25 and November 1.