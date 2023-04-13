Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Retired govt. servants can apply at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Consultant Recruitment 2023: Retired govt. servants can apply at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 13, 2023 06:33 PM IST

UPSC will recruit retired government servants for Consultant posts. The last date to apply is till April 30, 2023.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from retired government servants for Consultant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 30, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 12 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have retired or will retire by April 30, 2023 as PPS (L-11)/ PS (L-8)/ PA (L-7) or at equivalent level from any Ministry/ Department of Government of India can apply for the post. The age limit of the candidate should be at least 62 years of age as on closing date.

The candidates should also possess working knowledge of computer applications in day to day functioning of office with proficiency in typing in English.

Where to Apply

Candidates will have to send the filled up application form to Deputy Secretary (ADMN), R.No, 11, Annee Building (Ground Floor), Union Public Service Commission, Dholpur House, Shahjahan road, New Delhi- 110069. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

Detailed Notification Here 

