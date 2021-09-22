UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2022 notification released at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on September 22 released the notification for Engineering Service Examination (ESE) 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ESE 2022 on or before October 12 till 6 pm.

The notification is available on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Engineering Service preliminary /stage-1 examination will be conducted by the Commission on February 20, 2022.

Candidates can withdraw their application from October 20 to 26 till 6:00pm after which the link will be disabled.

UPSC ESE 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill approximately 247 vacancies, including 8 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) (06 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy & 02 vacancies for Hard of Hearing).

UPSC ESE 2022 age limit: Candidates must be between the age of 21 to 30 years as of January 1, 2022.

UPSC ESE 2022: How to apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official website at upsconline.nic.in

The online application form will be filled in two parts. In Part-I of Registration, the candidate has to give general information. On submission of the details, the candidate will be asked to verify the details given and make amendments, if any, to the application.

In part two candidates have to fill up Payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), upload of Photograph, Signature, Photo Identity Card Document, selection of examination center, and agreeing to Declaration.

Candidates can check the detailed notification for UPSC Engineering Service Exam 2022 below