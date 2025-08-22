UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application window closes today, apply via direct link here

Union Public Service Commission will be closing the application window for UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025 on Friday, August 22, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply must submit their applications on the official website of UPSC at upconline.nic.in. UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Last day to apply at upsconline.nic.in today.

While applying, candidates will have to pay application fee of ₹25/- either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from payment of application fee.

Once the application window closes, candidates will be allowed to make corrections on their application forms from August 23 to 25, 2025.

During this period, candidates can rectify their mistakes in the application forms for Combined Recruitment Test for the post of Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC) and Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer (EO/AO) in Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill up 230 posts in the organisation.

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

Candidates will be able to apply for the recruitment process by following drive:

1. Visit the official website at upconline.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on the registration link.

3. Enter your information to register yourself.

4. Log in to your account after registration is done.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of UPSC.