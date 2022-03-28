UPSC ESE 2021 final result announced at upsc.gov.in; Check here

UPSC ESE Final Result 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced final results of the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2021, based on the results of written test and interviews conducted in February, March, 2022.

Candidates can go to upsc.gov.in to check ESC 2021 final result.

A total of 194 candidates have been recommended for appointment in different branches, which include 76 general, 20 EWS, 56 OBC, 26 SC and 16 ST candidates.

There are 225 vacancies in total.

Roll numbers of selected candidates have been published in the result document.

The UPSC further said results of 29 candidates are provisional and appointment letters will not be issued to them “till the Commission verifies the original documents (awaited from such candidates) and clears their provisional status."

"The provisionality of these candidates will remain valid only for a period of three months [i.e. upto 27/06/2022] from the date of declaration of final result. Such provisional candidates will have to submit their original documents to the Commission only. If any candidate fails to submit the requisite documents, as required by the Commission, within the above prescribed period, his/her candidature will be cancelled and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard," the commission said.

