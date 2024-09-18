Union Public Service Commission has started the UPSC ESE 2025 registration process on September 18, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Engineering Services Examination 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC ESE 2025: Registration for 232 posts begins on upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The last date to apply is till October 8, 2024. The modification window will open on October 9 and will close on October 15, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 232 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Canara Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3000 posts begins on Sept 21 at canarabank.com

Vacancy Details

The number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive is expected to be approximately 232 including 12 vacancies for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) ( 7 vacancies for Locomotor Disability including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy and 5 vacancies for Hard of Hearing.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the complete eligibility criteria on the Detailed Notification available here.

Candidates who want to apply should have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st January 2025, i.e., he/she must have been born not earlier than 2nd January 1995 and not later than 1st January 2004.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹200/- for all candidates. The Female/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from payment of the fee. The fee can be paid either by remitting the money in any Branch of the State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment or by using Internet Banking of any Bank. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.