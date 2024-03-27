 UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1930 posts, direct link here - Hindustan Times
UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1930 posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 27, 2024 12:35 PM IST

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024 registration ends today, March 27, 2024. The direct link to apply is given here.

Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for Nursing Officer posts on March 27, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Nursing Officer posts can find the direct link to register on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1930 posts
UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1930 posts(HT file)

The correction window will open on March 28 and will close on April 3, 2024. The recruitment test will be conducted on July 7, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 1930 posts in the organisation.

Direct link to apply for UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
  • Go to recruitment tab available on the top of the page and then move to OTR.
  • A new page will open.
  • Fill the application form and register yourself.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Last date today to apply for 1930 posts, direct link here
