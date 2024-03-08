Union Public Service Commission has started the registration process for Nursing Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online for the post of Nursing Officer in Employees State Insurance Corporation, Ministry of Labour & Employment through the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. UPSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2024: Registration begins for 1930 posts, link here

The registration process will end on March 27, 2024. The correction window will open on March 28 and will close on April 3, 2024. The recruitment test will be conducted on July 7, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 1930 posts in the organisation.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have B.Sc. (Hons.) in Nursing from a recognised University of Institute; or Regular course in B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University or Institute or Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized University or Institute; and (ii) Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (registered Nurse or registered Nurse & registered Mid-wife) with State Nursing council. OR Diploma in General Nursing Mid-Wifery from a recongised Board of Council and (ii) Registered as a nurse or nurse and mid-wife (registered Nurse or registered Nurse & registered Mid-wife) with State Nursing council.

Age Limit

URs/EWSs: 18 to 30 years

OBCs: 18 to 33 years

SC/STs: 18 to 35 years

PwBDs: 18 to 40 years

Application Fee

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.