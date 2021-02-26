IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.

The various posts for which recruitment drive is being conducted included: 43 Public Prosecutors, 26 Assistant Public Prosecutors, 10 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil), One economic officer, One Senior Scientific Officer(Ballistics), One Programmer Gr A, Two Senior Scientific Officer(Biology), Two Senior Scientific Officer(Chemistry), Two Senior Scientific Officer(Documents) and One Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection).

Candidates must read the recruitment notification to check eligibility conditions, other details about the post he/she is applying and much more.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 25 only, either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Applications should be made online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will be rejected.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc recruitment upsc vacancy govt job govt jobs
Close
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.(Arvind Yadav/HT file)
employment news

UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
READ FULL STORY
Close
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020.(Screengrab )
employment news

DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:00 PM IST
  • DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020: Candidates who have cleared the DDA Patwari Stage I examination can download their admit cards for the Stage-II examination online at dda.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Grade B admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Grade B admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI Grade B admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:37 PM IST
  • RBI Grade B admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI Grade B examination 2021 can download their admit card online at rbi.org.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPPRB Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
UPPRB Recruitment 2021.(File photo)
employment news

UPPRB Recruitment 2021: 9534 SI and various other posts notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • UPPRB Recruitment 2021: Once the application process started, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at uppbpb.gov.in on or before April 30, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DU Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
DU Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

DU Recruitment 2021: 1145 non-teaching vacancies on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:36 PM IST
  • DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in on or before March 16, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021.(File photo)
CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021.(File photo)
employment news

CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CSBC Bihar constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 AE, JE and other posts on offer, apply now

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: 230 AE and Chemist vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST
  • NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before March 10, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: 841 vacancies on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:47 PM IST
  • RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab)
employment news

CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 2380 posts begins

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
WBPRB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
WBPRB Recruitment 2021.(Screengrab )
employment news

WBPRB Recruitment 2021: 938 vacancies for Agragami on offer, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:22 PM IST
  • WBPRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(File photo for representation)
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021.(File photo for representation)
employment news

CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: 2380 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 24

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021.
employment news

Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 vacancies for various posts notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: After the application process, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS PO vacancy: Candidates applying for the exam must be a graduate from a recognised university or should have an equivalent qualification which is recognised by the government.(Shutterstock)
IBPS PO vacancy: Candidates applying for the exam must be a graduate from a recognised university or should have an equivalent qualification which is recognised by the government.(Shutterstock)
employment news

West Bengal Police Recruitment: Apply for 1251 wireless operators, here's how

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • The application process to fill 1251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications began on Monday, February 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UCIL Recruitment 2021:(HT file)
UCIL Recruitment 2021:(HT file)
employment news

UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:27 PM IST
  • UCIL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac