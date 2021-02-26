UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.
The various posts for which recruitment drive is being conducted included: 43 Public Prosecutors, 26 Assistant Public Prosecutors, 10 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil), One economic officer, One Senior Scientific Officer(Ballistics), One Programmer Gr A, Two Senior Scientific Officer(Biology), Two Senior Scientific Officer(Chemistry), Two Senior Scientific Officer(Documents) and One Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection).
Candidates must read the recruitment notification to check eligibility conditions, other details about the post he/she is applying and much more.
Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25 only, either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.
Applications should be made online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will be rejected.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details
- The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download
- DDA Patwari Stage II admit card 2020: Candidates who have cleared the DDA Patwari Stage I examination can download their admit cards for the Stage-II examination online at dda.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Grade B admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- RBI Grade B admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the RBI Grade B examination 2021 can download their admit card online at rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPPRB Recruitment 2021: 9534 SI and various other posts notified
- UPPRB Recruitment 2021: Once the application process started, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at uppbpb.gov.in on or before April 30, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DU Recruitment 2021: 1145 non-teaching vacancies on offer, here's direct link
- DU Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the DU Recruitment test 2021 online at recruitment.nta.nic.in on or before March 16, 2021, until 11:50 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- CSBC Bihar constable admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the CSBC Bihar constable recruitment examination 2021 can download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 AE, JE and other posts on offer, apply now
- Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: 230 AE and Chemist vacancies on offer
- NTPC AE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ntpccareers.net on or before March 10, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: 841 vacancies on offer
- RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: Registration to fill 2380 posts begins
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBPRB Recruitment 2021: 938 vacancies for Agragami on offer, here's direct link
- WBPRB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at wbpolice.gov.in on or before March 23, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: 2380 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 24
- CSBC Bihar Fireman Recruitment 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at csbc.bih.nic.in on or before March 25, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: 1075 vacancies for various posts notified
- Rajasthan RVUNL Recruitment 2021: After the application process, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at energy.rajasthan.gov.in on or before March 16, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Police Recruitment: Apply for 1251 wireless operators, here's how
- The application process to fill 1251 (1126 male and 125 female) vacancies of wireless operators in West Bengal Police Telecommunications began on Monday, February 22.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer
- UCIL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox