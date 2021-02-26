UPSC Recruitment 2021: 89 vacancies for various posts notified, check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications to fill 89 vacancies for various posts, including that of Public Prosecutor. Assistant Public Prosecutor and Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts at upsc.gov.in till 11.59 pm on or before March 18, 2021.

The various posts for which recruitment drive is being conducted included: 43 Public Prosecutors, 26 Assistant Public Prosecutors, 10 Assistant Executive Engineers (Civil), One economic officer, One Senior Scientific Officer(Ballistics), One Programmer Gr A, Two Senior Scientific Officer(Biology), Two Senior Scientific Officer(Chemistry), Two Senior Scientific Officer(Documents) and One Senior Scientific Officer(Lie-Detection).

Candidates must read the recruitment notification to check eligibility conditions, other details about the post he/she is applying and much more.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25 only, either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. No "fee exemption" is available to Gen/OBC/EWS male candidates and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

Applications should be made online through the website upsconline.nic.in. Applications received through any other mode will be rejected.