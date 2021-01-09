UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 46 vacancies for various posts

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment against 46 vacancies for various posts. The posts include assistant director (shipping), assistant professor in various disciplines. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at upsc.gov.in on or before January 28.

Details of Posts

Assistant Director(Shipping), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Dermatology, Venereology & Leprosy), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Medical Gastroenterology), Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Ophthalmology), Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (OBSTETRICS AND GYNAECOLOGY), Specialist Grade-III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Cardiology), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Paediatric Surgery), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery) and Assistant Director (Ballistics).

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Director (Shipping): Degree of a recognized University/Institute with three years experience in Shipping or chartering of ships or port operations.

Assistant Professor: A recognized MBBS degree qualification with at least three years’ teaching experience as Senior Resident or Tutor or Demonstrator or Registrar or Assistant Professor or Lecturer in the concerned Specialty or Super Specialty in a recognized teaching institution after obtaining the first Post Graduate degree.

Assistant Director(Ballistics), Forensic Science Laboratory, Home Department, Government of NCT of Delhi: Master’s degree in Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science with Physics or Mathematics or Forensic Science as one of the subject at B.Sc. level from a recognized University or equivalent with five years of experience of analytical methods/research therein in the relevant field.

Selection Procedure: Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of the information provided in the online applications submitted by them will be required to send self-attested copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of the claims made in the application as and when demanded by the Commission.

