UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in
- UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 1, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Lady Medical Officer, Principal Design Officer, and various other posts on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 1, 2021, until 11:59 pm. However, the last date for submission of the printing online application is April 2, 2021.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5 vacancies, out of which, 2 vacancies are for Lady Medical Officer (Family Welfare), and one each for Principal Design Officer (Electrical), Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (Technical), and Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect.
Educational Qualification:
Lady Medical Officer (Family Welfare): A recognized Medical qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of the Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfill the conditions stipulated in the sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Completion of Compulsory rotating internship.
Principal Design Officer (Electrical): A candidate must possess a degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent. Candidates should also have ten years practical experience in the design/installation/ construction of ships.
Ship Surveyor cum-Deputy Director General (Technical): A candidate should have a degree in Naval Architecture from a recognized University and eight years practical experience in design, communication, survey, and repairs of Ships carried out in shipbuilding or ship repairing yards or any Design or survey Organization after the period of the degree course.
Assistant Architect, Office of Chief Architect: A candidate should have a degree in Architecture or an equivalent diploma from a recognized University /Institution or equivalent recognized by the Council of Architecture and two-year experience under a Registered Architect.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for various posts at upsc.gov.in
- UPSC Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before April 1, 2021, until 11:59 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- CGPSC Civil Judge main admit card 2021: Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit card for the CGPSC Civil Judge main examination 2021 online at psc.cg.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021 to be released on March 12
- RSMSSB Stenographer admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their hall tickets online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BDL Recruitment 2021: 70 Project Engineer and Officer posts notified
- BDL Recruitment 2021: After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at bdl-india.in on or before March 31, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: 139 vacancies notified, apply from March 24
- OPSC PGT Recruitment 2021: After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at opsc.gov.in on or before April 23, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Job postings rise in February, says report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to be a head hunted data scientist? Top skills employers look for
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice to Centre on issue of exclusion of female candidates from joining NDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IES ISS interview schedule 2020 released at upsc.gov.in, check here
- UPSC IES ISS interview schedule 2020: Candidates who have qualified for the UPSC IES ISS Interview 2020 can check the schedule online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: 2558 posts in Chhattisgarh and Kerala on offer
- India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at appost.in on or before April 7, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sports Medicine: Top 3 career options for you in the field
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021: 200 vacancies for Assistants on offer
- Bihar BSCB Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at bscb.co.in on or before March 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Security Guard admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- RBI Security Guard admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the RBI Security Guards recruitment 2020 can download their hall ticket online at rbi.org.inon or before March 20, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply for 585 vacancies till March 27
- PPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at ppsc.gov.in on or before March 27, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIM Indore placements see top salary offer of ₹56.8 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox