UPSC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Assistant Professor posts, details here

UPSC will recruit candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post till April 15, 2021 on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 01:45 PM IST

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 28 posts in the organization.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till April 16, 2021. Candidates can check eligibility, application fees and other details below.

Vacancy Details

• Assistant Professor (Paediatrics): 14 Posts

• Assistant Professor (Physiology): 2 Posts

• Assistant Professor (Psychiatry): 11 Posts

• Assistant Professor (Surgical Gastroenterology): 1 Post

Detailed Notification Here

Eligibility Criteria

A recognized MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) is essential for candidates to apply for the posts mentioned above. All applicants must fulfill the essential requirements of the post and other conditions stipulated in the advertisement.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstances.


