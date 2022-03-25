UPSC Recruitment 2022: 28 vacancies notified at ministries, other offices

UPSC Recruitment 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released notification for 28 vacancies in union ministries and other government offices. Eligible candidates can apply for these posts up to April 14 on upsconline.nic.in.

The posts include two positions of Deputy Director of Mines Safety (Electrical), Directorate General of Mines Safety, Ministry of Labour and Employment and 15 for the post of Assistant Director Grade II (Economic Investigation) in office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The other posts are:

Senior Lecturer (Ophthalmology) in Government Medical College & Hospital, Chandigarh, Department of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh Administration: Two vacancies.

Assistant Engineer (Civil)/Assistant Surveyor of Works(Civil) in Irrigation & Flood Control Department, Delhi government: Three vacancies.

Candidates have to apply for these posts online on the UPSC website. Offline or postal applications will not be accepted.

To check eligibility and find other information about these jobs, read the official notification.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of ₹25 as application fee. There is no application fee for SC,ST, PwBD candidates and Women candidates of any community.

