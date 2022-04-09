UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The last date for submission of application is till April 28, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 11 posts in the organization. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is till April 29, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (NQA): 5 Posts

Junior Technical Officer: 2 Posts

Lecturer (Chinese): 1 Post

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour): 1 Post

Assistant Director in Computer & System Division: 1 Post

Assistant Director (Engineering): 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through <strong>Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty-five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/master credit/debit card. No fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.