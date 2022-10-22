Home / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Investigator Grade-I and other posts

UPSC Recruitment 2022: Apply for Investigator Grade-I and other posts

Published on Oct 22, 2022 10:37 AM IST

UPSC to recruit candidates for Investigator Grade I and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from candidates to apply for Investigator Grade I and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organisation.

The last date to apply for the posts is till November 10, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Extension Officer: 1 Post
  • Junior Scientific Officer: 2 Posts
  • Investigator Grade-I: 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs. 25/- only in cash or by using the SBI's net banking facility or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

Other Details

The category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100.

