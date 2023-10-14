News / Education / Employment News / UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 25 Assistant Professor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 25 Assistant Professor and other posts at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 14, 2023 09:25 AM IST

UPSC to recruit candidates for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Professor and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization.

The registration process begins today, October 14, 2023 and will end on November 3, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Assistant Director: 2 posts
  • Assistant Professor: 12 posts
  • Assistant Architect: 1 post
  • Driller-in-Charge: 6 posts
  • Engineer and Ship Surveyor-cum Deputy Director General: 3 posts
  • Ship Surveyor-Cum-Deputy Director General: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection will be made through recruitment test followed by interview. In cases where selection is made by Recruitment Test (RT) followed by interview, the candidate will have to achieve minimum level of suitability in their respective category at Interview stage.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

