UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 71 Deputy Architect and other posts at upsc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 08, 2023 09:05 AM IST

UPSC will recruit candidates for Deputy Architect and other posts. Candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Union Public Service Commission has invited applications for Deputy Architect and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 71 posts in the organization.

The registration process begins on July 8 and will end on July 27, 2023. The last date for printing of completely submitted online application up to July 28, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

  • Legal Officer: 2 posts
  • Scientific Officer: 1 post
  • Deputy Architect: 53 posts
  • Scientist ‘B’: 7 posts
  • Junior Scientific Officer : 2 posts
  • Assistant Director of Mines Safety: 2 posts
  • Director General: 1 post
  • Administrative Officer: 3 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application fees

Candidates are required to pay a fee of 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

