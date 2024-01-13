UPSC Recruitment 2024: Application begins for specialist grade III & other posts

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has begun the applictaion process for Specialist Grade III, Assistant Zoologist, Scientist-B and Assistant Industrial Adviser posts. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 1, 2024. UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for 121 vacancies in various posts

UPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 121 vacancies.

Assistant Industrial Adviser: 1

Scientist-B (Physical Rubber, Plastic and Textile): 1

Assistant Zoologist: 7

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat): 8

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Sports Medicine): 3

Specialist Grade III (Paediatric Surgery): 3

Specialist Grade III (Plastic & Reconstructive surgery): 10

Specialist Grade III Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat): 11

Specialist Grade III (Cardiology): 1

Specialist Grade III (Dermatology): 9

Specialist Grade III (General Medicine): 37

Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology): 30

UPSC Recruitment 2024 application fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

UPSC Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsconline.nic.in

On the homepage, click the "ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS."

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.