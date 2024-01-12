UPSC Recruitment 2024: Apply for Specialist Grade III and other posts from Jan 13

Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Specialist Grade III, Assistant Zoologist and other posts. The application process will commence on January 13 and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is February 1, 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applictaion forms through the official website at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The last date for printing the applictaion form is February 2. Application process for UPSC recruitment 2024 begins on January 13

UPSC Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 121 vacancies.

Details:

One vacancy for the post of Assistant Industrial Adviser, Department of Chemical & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemical & Fertilizer

One vacancy for the post of Scientist-B (Physical Rubber, Plastic and Textile) in National Test House, Department of Consumer Affairs, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Seven vacancies for the post of Assistant Zoologist in Zoological Survey of India, Kolkata, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Eight vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor Oto-Rhino-Laryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Three vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Sports Medicine), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Three vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (Paediatric Surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Ten vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (Plastic & Reconstructive surgery), Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

Eleven vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III OtoRhino-Laryngology

One vacancy for the post of Specialist Grade III (Cardiology), Department of Health& Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Nine vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (Dermatology), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Thirty Seven vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (General Medicine), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Thirty vacancies for the post of Specialist Grade III (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), Department of Health & Family Welfare, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

UPSC Recruitment 2024 Applictaion fee: Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.