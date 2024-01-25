Union Public Service Commission, UPSC has invited applications for Specialist and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC to recruit for 69 Specialist & other posts, application begins on January 27

The registration process will begin on January 27 and will end on February 15, 2024. This recruitment drive will fill up 69 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: January 27, 2024

Closing date of application: February 15, 2024

Last date for submitting applications: February 17, 2024

Vacancy Details

Specialist Grade III: 40 posts

Scientist ‘B’: 28 posts

Assistant Director: 1 post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Application Fees

Candidates (Except Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- (Rupees Twenty five) only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.