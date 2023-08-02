UPSSSC PET 2023 notification released, apply at upsssc.gov.in till Aug 30

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2023. The applictaion process commenced on August 1 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is August 30. Interested candidates can submit the applictaion form is upsssc.gov.in. UPSSSC PET 2023 notification released, apply at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSC PET 2023 Important dates

Last date for the fee submission: August 30

Last date for the fee adjustment and applictaion modification: September 6

UPSSSC PET 2023 Application fee: Candidates from the General/OBC category must pay an application cost of ₹185, while SC/ST candidates must pay a fee of ₹95. Applicants belonging to the PwD category have to pay a fee of ₹25.

UPSSSC PET 2023 educational qualification: Candidates can submit applications for the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023 if they have completed high school or its equivalent, or higher education.

UPSSC PET 2023 age limit: Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 40 years as on July 1, 2023.

UPSSSC PET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on PET 2023 registration link

Register and proceed with the application process

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee

Download the form and take a printout for future reference.

For more information candidates can check the notification given below: