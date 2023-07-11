Home / Education / Employment News / UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Auditor and Asst Accountant posts at upsssc.gov.in

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Apply for Auditor and Asst Accountant posts at upsssc.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 11, 2023 06:24 PM IST

UPSSSC has started the application process for Auditor and Assistant Accountant posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official website till August 1.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) began the application process for recruitment to the posts of Auditor and Assistant Accountant today, July 11. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, upsssc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 1.

Candidates will be able to edit their applictaions till August 8.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 530 vacancies of Auditor and Assistant Accountant.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 25 for all candidates.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 21 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

Direct link to apply

UPSSSC Auditor vacancy 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment under Advt. No: 05-Exam/2023 start from 11/07/2023”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

