UPSSSC Recruitment: Last date to apply for 3831 Jr Assistant, Clerk, other posts

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 03, 2023 12:36 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission is closing application process for 3,831 vacancies today. Apply at upsssc.gov.in.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission will close the application process for 3,831 Junior Assistant, Junior Clerk and other vacancies today, October 3. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on the commission's website, upsssc.gov.in.

UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply for 3831 vacancies(HT FILE)
Candidates who have qualified in the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 can apply for this recruitment drive.

The application fee is 25 for all categories – unreserved (UR), scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), and other backward classes (OBC).

Candidates should be between 18 to 40 years old to apply for these vacancies.

UPSSSC recruitment 2023: Steps to apply

Visit the official website of the commission at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the Junior Assistant and Clerk Recruitment 2023” link.

Login through your PET 2022 registration number.

Fill and submit the application form.

Make payment and upload documents, if required.

Submit your form and save a copy of it for future uses.

To find more details, check the official notification of UPSSSC recruitment 2023 here.

