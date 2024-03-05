UPSSSC Technical Assistant exam 2024: Apply from May 1 at upsssc.gov.in
UPSSSC announces 3446 vacancies for Technical Assistant exam 2024, with application process starting on May 1 and ending on May 31.
The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has notified vacancies to be filled by the Technical Assistant exam 2024. The application process will commence on May 1, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is May 31. The last date to pay and amend the application form is June 7.
The shortlisting of the candidates for the Technical Assistant Group C Main exam will be based on their score on the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023.
Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 3446 Technical Assistant posts.
Unreserved: 1813
Scheduled cast: 509
Scheduled Tribe: 151
OBC: 629
Economically weaker section: 344
Applictaion fee: Candidates have to pay ₹25 as an applictaion fee.
Age Limit: Candidates age should be between 21 to 40 years.
UPPSC Technical Assistant exam 2024: How to apply
Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’
Once the applictaion process is active, click on the apply link for the post of Taxation Assistant
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required details
Submit the form
Download the form and take a printout for future reference