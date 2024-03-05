UPSSSC Technical Assistant exam 2024: Apply from May 1 at upsssc.gov.in

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee (UPSSSC) has notified vacancies to be filled by the Technical Assistant exam 2024. The application process will commence on May 1, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is May 31. The last date to pay and amend the application form is June 7. UPSSSC Technical Assistant Exam 2024: Application Process Begins on May 1

The shortlisting of the candidates for the Technical Assistant Group C Main exam will be based on their score on the Preliminary Eligibility Test 2023.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 3446 Technical Assistant posts.

Unreserved: 1813

Scheduled cast: 509

Scheduled Tribe: 151

OBC: 629

Economically weaker section: 344

Applictaion fee: Candidates have to pay ₹25 as an applictaion fee.

Age Limit: Candidates age should be between 21 to 40 years.

UPPSC Technical Assistant exam 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the segment ‘Live Advertisements’

Once the applictaion process is active, click on the apply link for the post of Taxation Assistant

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required details

Submit the form

Download the form and take a printout for future reference