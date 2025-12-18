Uttar Pradesh government to provide 1.5 lakh jobs in 2026: CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh government will provide 1.5 lakh jobs in 2026, with an aim to achieve the target of providing 10 lakh jobs in the last 10 years, an official statement said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a recent meeting, directed officials to provide department-wise details of vacant posts so that recruitment could be expedited, it said.

After reviewing the vacancies, Adityanath has approved the recruitment of 1.5 lakh government jobs across various departments in the upcoming year.

The largest share of appointments will be in the police and education departments, with 50,000 posts each, followed by 20,000 posts in the revenue department, the statement said.

Additional recruitments will also take place in housing development, health, child development, nutrition, and prisons, the statement said.

"With this, the state government is set to create a record by providing the highest number of government jobs in a single year," it said.

By 2026, the government will achieve the milestone of 10 lakh government jobs in 10 years, becoming the first in the state's history to do so, the statement claimed.

So far, the UP government has already provided over 8.5 lakh jobs in the last 8.5 years, all through a transparent and fair process, it said.

Recruitment advertisements are in the final stages of preparation, and processes have already begun in some departments, the statement said.