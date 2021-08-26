Varanasi: Army recruitment rally scheduled from Sept 6 postponed due to COVID-19

The army recruitment rally scheduled to be held from September 6 to September 30 at Ranbankure Stadium, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh has been postponed, the Indian Army has said. The decision to postpone the recruitment rally has been taken in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, it has said and has added that fresh dates will be intimated to candidates later.

The rally was scheduled to be held for candidates of Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Ghazipur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur and Varanasi for Soldier General Duty, Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation/ Ammunition Examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant/ Nursing Assistant Veterinary, Soldier Clerk/ Store Keeper Technical, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass and Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 8th Pass posts.

After the recruitment rally, a common entrance exam will be held.