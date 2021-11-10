Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has invited applications for apprenticeship

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant has invited applications to fill 150 apprenticeship positions. Applications have been invited for graduate apprenticeship trainees’ training / technician apprenticeship trainees’ training from the engineering / diploma passed out candidates (passed in 2019/2020/2021 only).

The last date for submission of application forms is November 18.

“The period of apprenticeship training is one year. This is not a regular vacancy and shall be relieved on completion of one year apprenticeship training under the Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973. It shall not be obligatory on the part of RINL-VSP to offer any employment on completion of apprenticeship training,” the official job notification reads.

“Candidates who have previously undergone Apprenticeship and/or presently undergoing Apprenticeship Training and/or presently in employment elsewhere being registered for Apprenticeship Training elsewhere under Apprentices (Amendment) Act 1973, are not eligible to apply,” it adds.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Candidates shortlisted for interview would be required to furnish documents regarding proof of Date of Birth, Qualification, Category (as applicable) etc. as per intimation to be given to the shortlisted candidates.