Walmart CodeHers 2024: Registration open for women coders to showcase their skills

The 3rd edition of the Walmart CodeHers hiring challenge conducted exclusively for women is now open for registration. Interested candidates need to clear 3 levels to emerge as the ultimate winners of the challenge.

According to a press release by Unstop, a community engagement and hiring platform for students and graduates, CodeHers 2024 aims to provide women coders an opportunity to showcase their skills and land their dream jobs. Undergraduate and postgraduate female students across the country can participate in the challenge.

“10 lakh+ females are enrolled in Engineering & Tech courses in India as per the AISHE report. Walmart CodeHers gives this talented cohort a great opportunity to showcase their skills," said Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Unstop.

CodeHers 2024

Level 1 will comprise an MCQ challenge while Level 2 will be a Coding challenge for the participants where they will present logical coding solutions to two problem statements. On clearing Levels 1 and 2, candidates will go through a profile verification and interview process.

The top 15 students in the challenge from each graduating batch (2024 and 2025) will receive a cash prize of INR 30,000.

The top coders from the 2025 graduating batch will be offered direct summer internship opportunities at Walmart Global Tech India in Chennai or Bangalore with a monthly stipend of INR 1,00,000-1,10,000 lakh.

The top coders from the 2024 graduating batch will also be contacted for Pre Placement Interviews against relevant opportunities for Software roles at Walmart Global Tech India.

For software engineers, the salary package ranges from INR 18-21 lakhs with an INR 2-3.5 lakh joining bonus and stock grants of up to INR 2.5 lakhs.

The deadline for registrations for the contest is 18th February 2024. For more details, visit the official website.