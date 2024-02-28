WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3734 posts begins on March 1 at prb.wb.gov.in
WBPRB will recruit candidates for Constables/ Lady Constables posts. Details here.
West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has invited applications for Constables/ Lady Constables posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3734 posts in the organization.
The registration process will begin on March 1 and will end on March 29, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: March 1, 2024
- Closing date of application: March 29, 2024
- Editing window: April 1 to April 7, 2024
Vacancy Details
- Constable: 3464 posts
- Lady Constable: 270 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years of age.
Selection Process
The post of Constables/Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.
Application Fee
All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) will have to pay ₹170/- as application fee, SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal will have to pay ₹20/-. No exemption of fees is available to the SC/ST candidates of OTHER States.