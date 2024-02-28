 WBPRB Constables Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3734 posts begins on March 1 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3734 posts begins on March 1 at prb.wb.gov.in

WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3734 posts begins on March 1 at prb.wb.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 28, 2024 02:23 PM IST

WBPRB will recruit candidates for Constables/ Lady Constables posts. Details here.

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has invited applications for Constables/ Lady Constables posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3734 posts in the organization.

WBPRB Constables Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3734 posts begins on March 1
WBPRB Constables Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3734 posts begins on March 1

The registration process will begin on March 1 and will end on March 29, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: March 1, 2024
  • Closing date of application: March 29, 2024
  • Editing window: April 1 to April 7, 2024

Vacancy Details

  • Constable: 3464 posts
  • Lady Constable: 270 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The post of Constables/Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Application Fee

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) will have to pay 170/- as application fee, SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal will have to pay 20/-. No exemption of fees is available to the SC/ST candidates of OTHER States.

Detailed Notification Here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On