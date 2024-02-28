WB Police Constables Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3734 posts begins on March 1 at prb.wb.gov.in

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has invited applications for Constables/ Lady Constables posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official website of WBPRB at prb.wb.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 3734 posts in the organization. WBPRB Constables Recruitment 2024: Registration for 3734 posts begins on March 1

The registration process will begin on March 1 and will end on March 29, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 1, 2024

Closing date of application: March 29, 2024

Editing window: April 1 to April 7, 2024

Vacancy Details

Constable: 3464 posts

Lady Constable: 270 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant must have passed Madhyamik Examination from the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education or its equivalent. The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years of age.

Selection Process

The post of Constables/Lady Constables in the Kolkata Police shall be filled up on the basis of qualifying the Preliminary Written Test which will act as screening examination followed by the Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Final Written Examination and Interview to be conducted by the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board.

Application Fee

All categories except Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (of West Bengal only) will have to pay ₹170/- as application fee, SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal will have to pay ₹20/-. No exemption of fees is available to the SC/ST candidates of OTHER States.