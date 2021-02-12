WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) on Friday invited online applications for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officer on its official website.
Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1207 vacancies, out of which, 370 vacancies are for unreserved category, 231 for ST, 197 for OBC-B, 175 for SC, 126 for OBC-A, 108 for the PWD category.
A candidate should have an MBBS Degree included in the Ist or IInd Schedule or Part-II of the IIIrd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and Medical Council Registration (MCR) as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council (SMC) provided that the candidates if selected and appointed, must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service (WBHS).
"Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs. 210/- (Rupees two hundred ten) only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’," reads the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF Group C Recruitment 2021: 255 vacancies on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application within 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TPSC Recruitment 2021: 40 Assistant Professor vacancies notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at tpsc.tripura.gov.in on or before March 22, 2021, until 5:30 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy dept
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Apply for Sailor posts till Match 7
- Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification online at joinindiannavy.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HAL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 165 vacancies on offer
- The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 165 vacancies, out of which, 87 vacancies are for Engineering Graduates Apprentices, and 78 for Technician Diploma Apprentices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC Phase 4 admit card 2020 likely to be released today
- After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the RRB NTPC Phase-4 examination will be able to download their call letters from the official website of their regional RRB.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM junks opposition allegations of backdoor appointments in govt service
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC IFS main admit card 2020 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination can download their admit cards for the UPSC IFS main examination online at upsc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
J-K Skill Development Department organises job fair for trained unemployed youth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CDAC Recruitment 2021: 72 Project Manager and Project Engineer post on offer
- Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the positions online at cdac.in on or before February 23, 2021, until 6 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SLPRB Assam Constable admit card 2020 for PET/PST released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at slprbassam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 6114 staff nurse vacancies notified, apply from March 17
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before March 26, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karnataka to create 10 lakh jobs in IT and related sector by 2025
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: 727 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15
- After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at mppsc.nic.in on or before March 14, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox