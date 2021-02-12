WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1207 General Duty Medical Officer vacancies on offer

The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) on Friday invited online applications for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officer on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 20, 2021, until 8 pm.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1207 vacancies, out of which, 370 vacancies are for unreserved category, 231 for ST, 197 for OBC-B, 175 for SC, 126 for OBC-A, 108 for the PWD category.

A candidate should have an MBBS Degree included in the Ist or IInd Schedule or Part-II of the IIIrd Schedule of the Indian Medical Council (IMC) Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and Medical Council Registration (MCR) as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council (SMC) provided that the candidates if selected and appointed, must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC) within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service (WBHS).

"Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs. 210/- (Rupees two hundred ten) only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’," reads the official notification.

Direct link to apply online.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: