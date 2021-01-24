WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1647 posts for Medical Technologist Grade III notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.
The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of different posts of Medical Technologist Grade III under the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of West Bengal on its official website. The online registration process will begin on January 28, 2021.
Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1647 vacancies, out of which, 633 vacancies are for Medical Technologist(Lab), Gr-III, 566 for Medical Technologist(OT), Gr-III, 281 for Medical Technologist(ECG), Gr-III, 164 for Medical Technologist(Critical Care), Gr-III, 2 for Medical Technologist(P & O), Gr-III, and 1 for Medical Technologist(EEG/EMG), Gr-III.
"Candidates must submit the online application fee amounting to Rs. 160/- (Rupees one hundred & sixty) only through Banks participating in the GRPS (Govt. Receipt Portal System), Govt. of West Bengal at Govt. Receipt Head of Account ‘0051-00-104-002-16’," reads the official notification.
For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: 1647 posts for Medical Technologist Grade III notified
- Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at wbhrb.in on or before February 6, 2021, until 8pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UPSC Recruitment 2021: Application begins for 249 vacancies for various posts
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at upsc.gov.in on or before February 11, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BARC Recruitment 2021: 63 vacancies for Nurse, Driver and others on offer
- Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at barc.gov.in on or before February 15, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WB Primary TET admit card 2021 released, here's direct link
- Candidates who have registered for the examination will be able to download the admit card online at wbbpe.org or wbbprimaryeducation.org.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
All India Bar Exam-XV: 1.20 lakh advocates to appear at 154 centers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI Recruitment: Apply online for 241 vacancies for security guard posts
- Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited online applications for recruitment against 241 Vacancies for the post of security guard. Aspirants can apply online till February 12 at rbi.org.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SCCL Recruitment: Application begins for 372 vacancies for various posts
- The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), under ministry of coal has invited online applications for the recruitment against 372 vacancies for Fitter, Welder, Junior Staff Nurse and other posts.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DSSSB Recruitment: Plea in Delhi HC seeking directions to fill vacant posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal Constable, SI Recruitment: Application begins for over 9K posts
- WB Police Recruitment 2021: West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications for recruitment against vacancies for the post of constable, lady constable, sub-inspector, lady SI and SI of Police (armed branch).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Over 1,100 schools identified for NCC training in border, coastal areas'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decks cleared to fill 1894 posts of principals, assistant teachers in UP
- The decks have been cleared for starting the recruitment process for filling 1,894 posts of principals and assistant teachers in 3,049 government- aided junior high schools across the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRB NTPC 3rd phase exam schedule released, check dates and instructions
- According to notification released, the 3rd phase of 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) will be held from January 31 to February 12 for around 28 lakh candidates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Application begins for distict judge vacancies in Allahabad Court
- Allahabad High Court UP HJS Recruitment 2021: High Court of Judicature at Allahabad has invited online applications for recruitment against 98 vacancies of district judge (UP HJS).
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Post GDS Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 4269 vacancies
- The online application process for India Post for recruitment against 4269 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) in Karnataka and Gujarat circles is closing on Wednesday, January 20.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3.75 lakh youth got jobs in UP since 2017: CM Adityanath
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox