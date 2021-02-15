IND USA
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 released, here's direct link

  • Candidates who have cleared the final combined competitive written examination can download their admit cards for the interview online at wbpolice.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:30 PM IST

The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on Monday, February 15, released the Admit Card for Personality Test/Interview for the recruitment of SI of police in West Bengal Police on its official website.

Candidates who have cleared the final combined competitive written examination can download their admit cards for the interview online at wbpolice.gov.in.

The board had declared the results of the SI recruitment examination on February 6, 2021, on its official website.

The personality test for the shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be conducted from February 22 to 27, 2021, at six range recruitment boards spread across the state.

Direct link to download the WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019.

How to download WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019:

Visit the official website at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, "Recruitment" tab

Click on the link that reads, "Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector(UB) and Sub-Inspector(AB) in West Bengal Police , 2019"

Click on the link that reads, "Download e-Call Letters"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The WBPRB SI Interview admit card 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Download the hall ticket and take its print out for future use.

