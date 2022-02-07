WBPSC invites application to fill 36 vacancies in audit and accounts service

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications to fill vacancies in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. The application process began on Monday, February 7, and the deadline for the submission of the online application is February 27. Candidates can edit their applications from March 8 to March 14.

In the month of May 2022, the preliminary examination will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling. Only candidates from Kalimpong district and Darjeeling district's three hill sub-divisions, Darjeeling Sadar, Mirik, and Kurseong, would be allowed to appear at the Darjeeling centre. The main examination will take place only in Kolkata. The Main examination schedule will be released later.

WBPSC recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment will fill up 36 vacancies in the organisation.

WBPSC recruitment eligibility criteria: Candidates should possess a bachelor's degree in commerce from a recognised university, or membership in the "Institute of Chartered Accountants of India" or "Institute of Cost Accountants of India," or MBA/PGDM (FINANCE) or equivalent post-graduate degree in finance under a 2 (two) year full-time regular course approved by the All India Council for Technical Education.

WBPSC recruitment age limit: The candidates age should not be more than 36 years as on January 1, 2021.

WBPSC recruitment application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹210 as application fee. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (PWD) having physical disabilities of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the official website of WBPSC at wbpsc.gov.in.