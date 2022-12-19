Home / Education / Employment News / WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 158 Veterinary Officer posts from Dec 30

WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 158 Veterinary Officer posts from Dec 30

employment news
Updated on Dec 19, 2022 02:14 PM IST

WBPSC has notified 158 Veterinary Officer vacancies, apply from January 30 at wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 158 Veterinary Officer posts from Dec 30(WBPSC)
WBPSC recruitment 2022: Apply for 158 Veterinary Officer posts from Dec 30(WBPSC)
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has notified 158 Veterinary Officer vacancies. The application process will commence on January 30 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 20 till 3 pm. Once the application process is started, interested applicants can submit their applications through wbpsc.gov.in. Candidates can edit their applications through the official website from March 1 to March 8.

Candidates can pay fees Offline as well in Branches of PNB till Feb 21. The last date for the Generation of Payment Challans by Branches of PNB is Feb 20.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 158 vacancies of Veterinary Officer posts.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidate's age should be not more than 36 years on January 1, 2022.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a Degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B. V. Sc. & A.H.) or Veterinary Science (B.V. Sc.) from a recognized University/Institute or any other qualification as mentioned in the First and Second Schedule of the Indian Veterinary Council Act. 1984 (52 of 1984).

Candidates should be registered with a Veterinary Council established under any statute of the State government or the Government of India.

Candidates should have knowledge of Bengali or Nepali spoken and written.

WBPSC recruitment 2022 application fee: Candidates have to pay 250 as an application fee. S.C./S.T. candidates of West Bengal and Persons with disabilities (P.W.D.) having physical disabilities of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal recruitment
west bengal recruitment

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 19, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out