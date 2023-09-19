The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited applications for the post of General Duty Medical Officer in West Bengal. The application process will commence on September 21 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 12. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at wbpsc.gov.in. WBPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 300General Duty MO posts from Sept 21(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

Important dates:

Commencement of online applications: September 21

Closing date for receipt of online application: October 12 up to 3pm

Last date of payment of fees online: October 12 up to 3 pm

Last date for payment of fees Offline: October 13

Last date for Generation of Payment Challans: October 12

WBPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 300 vacancies of which 102 vacancies are for the unreserved category, 67 vacancies are for the SC category, 19 vacancies are for the ST category, 43 vacancies are for the OBC-A (Non-Creamy Layer), 29 vacancies are for the OBC-B (Non-Creamy Layer), 14 vacancies are reserved for PwD candidates and 26 vacancies are for EWS category candidates.

WBPSC recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age is 36 years for ordinary Medical Graduates and 40 years for those possessing Post-graduate Medical qualifications.

WBPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹210. S.C./S.T. candidates of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

WBPSC recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Medical Qualification included in the First and Second schedules or Part-II of the Third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) and registration as a medical practitioner in West Bengal.

For more details visit the official website of WBPSC or click here.

