WBPSC recruitment 2024: Technical officer posts notified; apply from March 12
WBPSC Invites Applications for Technical Officer (Textiles) Recruitment 2024
The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Technical Officer (Textiles). The applictaion process will commence on March 12, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is April 2. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at psc.wb.gov.in.
WBPSC recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies for technical officers.
WBPSC recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should not be more than 36 years.
WBPSC recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹210. SC/ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee. However, there is no exemption for SC/ST candidates from other states.
WBPSC recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at psc.wb.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply online link
Fill out the applictaion form
Upload all the required details
Pay the applictaion fee
Take the printout for future reference.