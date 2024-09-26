WBSSC publishes merit list of over 14,000 names for recruitment of teachers at Upper Primary, details here

The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) on Wednesday published a merit list comprising over 14,000 names for recruitment of teachers at the Upper Primary Level, following an order of the Calcutta High Court. West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has published a merit list comprising over 14,000 names for recruitment of teachers in Upper Primary sections. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)

SSC Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar told reporters that the counselling process for recruiting those candidates will begin before the Durga Puja festival next month.

These aspirants appeared for the State Level Selection Test (SLST), conducted by the SSC, in 2016 to appoint teachers in Upper Primary Level schools. The interview list was published on August 24, 2019, and the merit list on October 4 the same year.

The selection process, however, faced legal challenges over irregularities before the high court which had annulled the entire process and directed the SSC to conduct the mechanism afresh following rules.

The single bench order was contested as 36 appeals were filed before a division bench, and following a directive of the court, the SSC in June 2021 published a new interview list, revealing a total of 14,339 vacancies, excluding those reserved for para-teachers.

Dissatisfied candidates again moved the high court and it passed an order on August 28 directing the SSC to publish the merit list within four weeks.

The list, with names of 14,052 candidates, was published during the day can be accessed by clicking on the www.westbengalssc.com/sscorg/wbssc/home website.