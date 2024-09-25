Anna University revaluation window open for PG distance education programmes

Anna University in an official notification has invited applications from students who would like to apply for revaluation in the Feb/March 2024 examinations for PG (Distance Education Programmes). Incomplete applications will be rejected and the fee will neither be refunded nor adjusted towards any fee due to the university (FOR REPRESENTATION)

As per the notification, students who would like to apply for revaluation should first apply for a photocopy of the answer script by paying ₹3000 per script in the form of a ‘Demand Draft’ drawn in favour of ‘Controller of Examinations, Distance Education, Anna University, Chennai -25’ from September 25, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

Students who belong to the non-functioning Study Centres of Distance Education, need to register for photocopy of the answer script by contacting the study centre coordinator with the demand draft, informed the university.

Students need to note that no application will be accepted beyond the due date prescribed, incomplete applications will be rejected and the fee will neither be refunded nor adjusted towards any fee due to the university, mentioned the press release.

For more information regarding the revaluation process, visit the official website.

