Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Anna University revaluation window open for PG distance education programmes

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob
Sep 25, 2024 08:35 PM IST

Students need to note that no application will be accepted beyond the due date prescribed

Anna University in an official notification has invited applications from students who would like to apply for revaluation in the Feb/March 2024 examinations for PG (Distance Education Programmes).

Incomplete applications will be rejected and the fee will neither be refunded nor adjusted towards any fee due to the university (FOR REPRESENTATION)
Incomplete applications will be rejected and the fee will neither be refunded nor adjusted towards any fee due to the university (FOR REPRESENTATION)

As per the notification, students who would like to apply for revaluation should first apply for a photocopy of the answer script by paying 3000 per script in the form of a ‘Demand Draft’ drawn in favour of ‘Controller of Examinations, Distance Education, Anna University, Chennai -25’ from September 25, 2024, to September 30, 2024.

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Polish your skills to score well in competitive exams

Students who belong to the non-functioning Study Centres of Distance Education, need to register for photocopy of the answer script by contacting the study centre coordinator with the demand draft, informed the university.

Students need to note that no application will be accepted beyond the due date prescribed, incomplete applications will be rejected and the fee will neither be refunded nor adjusted towards any fee due to the university, mentioned the press release.

For more information regarding the revaluation process, visit the official website.

Also Read: QS Global MBA Rankings 2025: Three IIMs, ISB Hyderabad among world's top 100 for MBA courses, Stanford at number one

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On