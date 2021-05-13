Home / Education / Employment News / WCL recruitment 2021: 56 posts for Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C on offer
Eligible and Interested candidates can email their application form and all requisite documents in the prescribed format from May 13 to May 27.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file)
WCL recruitment 2021: 56 posts for Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C on offer

Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) has invited applications for regular appointment to the post of Staff Nurse Trainee T&S Grade C in its hospitals and dispensaries situated in mining areas of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Eligible and Interested candidates can email their application form and all requisite documents in the prescribed format from May 13 to May 27. The application should be sent from candidates registered email id to recruitmentir.wcl@coalindia.in. (Pls check notification for mail id)

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 56 vacancies.

Age Limit: 18 to 30 years as of the start date of submission of application (May 13).

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed 10+2

The candidate should possess an A Grade Nursing Diploma/certificate (3-year course from a recognised institute approved by Government.

Pay Scale:

The Initial basic pay for T & S Grade C is Rs. 31,852.56/- per month. They will be eligible for DA and allowances and facilities as per Wage agreement – X.

Selection process:

The selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the test.

For details check the notification on the official website of WCL at http://westerncoal.in/

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official website for updates.

