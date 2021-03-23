West Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 680 Apprentice posts

West Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Candidates who are interested and eligible for the post can apply online through the official site of MP Online Limited on mponline.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post is till April 5, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 680 posts in the organization.

The recruitment will be conducted to fill various trades including Electrician, Fitter, Wireman, Welder, Computer Operator, And Programming Assistant, Carpenter, Painter, AC Mechanic, Machinist, Stenographer, Electronic Mechanic, Cable Jointer, Diesel Mechanic, Mason, Black Smith, Surveyor, Draughtsman, and Civil.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post will have to be 10th pass or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 percent and ITI in fitter trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

Detailed Notification Here

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of merit list prepared on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in the 10th class. No written test or interview will be conducted for the post.

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay ₹100 as application fees and ₹50 as portal fees. Women, SC, ST, and PwD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees. These candidates will only have to pay the portal fees.