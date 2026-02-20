Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration for 5349 posts begins tomorrow at rrc-wr.com
Western Railway is recruiting 5,349 apprentices, with applications open from February 21 to March 23, 2026. Candidates must have passed 10th grade with 50% marks and hold an ITI certificate in the relevant trade. The selection will be based on a merit list combining Matriculation and ITI scores. An application fee of Rs 100 applies, except for certain groups.
Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB WR at rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 5349 posts in the organisation.
The registration process begins on February 21 and end on March 23, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have passed Matriculation (10th class) under the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognized Board. Applicants must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, affiliated to NCVT.
Candidates who want to apply should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on March 23, 2026.
Selection Process
The selection process will be based on a merit
list, which shall be prepared by taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained in both Matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and the ITI examination, with equal weightage given to both.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women applicants.The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the Applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Western Railway.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
