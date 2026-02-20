Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Registration for 5349 posts begins tomorrow at rrc-wr.com

Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRB WR at rrc-wr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 5349 posts in the organisation.

The registration process begins on February 21 and end on March 23, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Applicants must have passed Matriculation (10th class) under the 10+2 examination system with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks from a recognized Board. Applicants must possess an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, affiliated to NCVT.

Candidates who want to apply should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on March 23, 2026.

Selection Process The selection process will be based on a merit

list, which shall be prepared by taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained in both Matriculation (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) and the ITI examination, with equal weightage given to both.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women applicants.The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / UPI / Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the Applicants. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Western Railway.

