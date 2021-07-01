'Written exam and no viva to recruit principals and assistant professors'

The appointment process to fill vacancies of assistant professors and principals in higher education institutions will be based on a written exam and there will be no interviews, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Narayan said the direct recruitment process to fill vacancies of 1,242 assistant professors and 310 Principals in higher education institutions will begin shortly.

"These appointments will be made through a written examination and there will be no interview or viva voce. Principals are being appointed for the first time after 2009 and assistant professors are appointed after 2017," Narayan said.

According to the DCM, the notification process for the recruitment will begin in the next 20 days and the entire process will be completed in a span of six months.

The written exam for Assistant professors will be for 500 marks comprising objective-type questions -- 100 for Kannada, 100 for English, 50 for general knowledge and 250 for optional subjects.

For principal posts, the exam will be also based on objective-type questions for 100 marks, he explained.