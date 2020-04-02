e-paper
Ensure IIT placements are not affected due to coronavirus situation: HRD minister

In a meeting with heads of 23 IITs through video conferencing, he directed that a task force be set up for the purpose.

education Updated: Apr 02, 2020 09:51 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' (PTI)
         

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday directed the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to ensure that placements of students are not affected due to the situation arising out of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a meeting with heads of 23 IITs through video conferencing, he directed that a task force be set up for the purpose.

“A task force call for placements may be set up in institutes to liaise with various companies to ensure that adequate placement not below the levels of past years may take place in these institutes. Academic calendar of the institutes may be prepared so that students do not lose summer and winter internships,” Nishank told the IIT heads.

“Mental health-related challenges of students during the lockdown period also need to be addressed by all the institutes and a helpline be established in this regard. There should be a task force set up by every institute which should include psychologists to handle mental health issues,” he added.

The institutes are closed and exams suspended due to the nationwide lockdown in view of the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed 38 lives in the country till now.

