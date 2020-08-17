e-paper
Ensure social distancing is maintained during competitive exams, says UP CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that more examination centres should be established if the need arises.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 09:19 IST
Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday directed officials to ensure huge gatherings are not allowed during the entrance and competitive examinations in the state.

He said that more examination centres should be established if the need arises.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash visited a centre where the examination for the post of the Block Education Officer was being held and directed officials that only a few students should be allowed to sit a room so that social distancing norms are followed.

The district magistrate said it will be mandatory for the candidates to wear face masks.

