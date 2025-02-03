AIBE 19 Result News Live: How to check 19th Bar exam result when announced

Bar Council of India conducted the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XIX or 19) on December 22 and released the provisional answer key on December 28. The AIBE 19 result is expected next on allindiabarexamination.com. However, there is no official confirmation yet about the exact date and time for AIBE 19 result....Read More

After releasing the provisional answer key, BCI allowed candidates to raise objections from candidates up to December 30 on the payment of ₹500 per question.

Experts will review the objections submitted by candidates, and if an objection is found valid, the BCI will refund the fee.

In a message displayed on the exam website, BCI said that it is aware of instances of mismatch between the question paper booklet numbers and the serial numbers of the OMR answer sheet and assured candidates that they would be evaluated based on the paper provided to them.

“This is to inform you that during the AIBE-XIX examination, some instances of mismatched QP Booklet numbers and OMR answer sheet serial numbers have been reported. Please be assured that your result will be evaluated based on the QuestionPaper set code provided during the examination which you filled in your handwriting on the OMR answer sheet. There is no need to worry about any mismatch between the QP booklet number and OMR answer sheet serial number. We request all candidates to remain calm and rest assured that this issue will not affect the evaluation of your results,” reads the message displayed on the website.

General and OBC candidates need 45 per cent marks to pass the bar exam. SC, ST and disabled candidates need 40 per cent marks. Follow the blog for the latest updates on results, final answer key and more.