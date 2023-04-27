AIBE XVII Result: Where, how to check AIBE 17 results

Bar Council of India is expected to announce All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII) results soon. As per reports, results of the bar examination may be announced today, April 27 or tomorrow, April 28. However, there is no official confirmation in this regard yet. AIBE 17 (XVII) results expected soon on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates can check AIBE results on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org once it is declared.

The certification exam was held on February 5, 2023. BCI has released final answer keys, which are used for calculation of marks.

The provisional answer key of AIBE 17 was released in February. The council informed that two questions have been removed and the result will be prepared on the basis of the remaining 98 questions.

Steps to check AIBE XVII result

Go to the official website of AIBE or BCI.

On the home page, find and open the AIBE 17 result link.

Enter your credentials.

Login and check your result.

AIBE is a certification exam. Law graduates who want to practice in a court in India are required to qualify this test.